Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ERIC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

