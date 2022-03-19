TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,694 shares.The stock last traded at $25.77 and had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

