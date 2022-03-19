TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.