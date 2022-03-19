The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.30 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

