The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.30 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

