The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,311. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

