The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.53.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $90,725,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $83,285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.83. 1,876,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,098. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.