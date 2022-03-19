The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after acquiring an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $48,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $421.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

