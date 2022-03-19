The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target to $6.00

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of BHIL stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Benson Hill (Get Rating)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
