The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target to $6.00

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $6,985,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

