The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $83.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $251.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.95.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

