The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.26

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.26 and last traded at $145.96, with a volume of 2769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.11.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

