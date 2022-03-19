The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

KHC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

