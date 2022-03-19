The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Progressive by 69.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 190.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE:PGR opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

