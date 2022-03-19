The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 138.75 ($1.80).
Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 74 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The company has a market capitalization of £566.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.82).
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
