The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

