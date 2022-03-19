Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,664,842 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

