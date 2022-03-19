Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $589.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day moving average is $597.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

