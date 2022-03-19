thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.16% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.37 ($9.20) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

