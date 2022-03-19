Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $19.37

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $20.33. Tidewater shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 10,985 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $846.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

