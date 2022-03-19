Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $19.37

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $20.33. Tidewater shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 10,985 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $846.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
