Timothy Joseph Stronks Buys 1,500 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) COO Timothy Joseph Stronks acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

