Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 499,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tivity Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

