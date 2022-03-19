TKG Advisors LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,038 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

