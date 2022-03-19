Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

TTC traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,255. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $7,697,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

