Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 84.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

TSQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

