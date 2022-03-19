Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

