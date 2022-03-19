Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $176,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

