Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI) Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock

Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI – Get Rating) insider Mark Hardgrave bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($10,071.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.57.

Get Traffic Technologies alerts:

About Traffic Technologies (Get Rating)

Traffic Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides traffic solutions in Australia and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and installs traffic signals, traffic controllers, pedestrian countdown timers, electronic road signs, emergency telephones, road lighting products, and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Traffic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traffic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.