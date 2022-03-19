Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $33.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

