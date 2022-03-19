Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 6,748 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000.

Shares of IGBH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 122,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

