Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. 30,087,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,541,229. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

