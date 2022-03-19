Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.14% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 659,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,713. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.