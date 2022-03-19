Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.02. 2,116,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

