Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,807. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.