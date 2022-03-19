Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. 20,690,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150,648. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

