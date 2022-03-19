Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $897,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.93. 2,522,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,649. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

