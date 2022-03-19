Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.24% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 65,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 60,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

