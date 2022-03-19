Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 814,040 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.