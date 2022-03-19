Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TRB opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tribal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of £180.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

