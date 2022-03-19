Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.30

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TRB opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tribal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of £180.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.
Tribal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
