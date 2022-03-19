Truist Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

