Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

