Truist Financial Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $215.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.56.

Shares of DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

