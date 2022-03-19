Truist Financial Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $160.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.