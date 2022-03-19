Truist Financial Weighs in on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

