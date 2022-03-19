Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 422.50 ($5.49).

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.15) on Tuesday. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.27). The company has a market capitalization of £684.46 million and a PE ratio of -37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

