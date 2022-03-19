Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.39.

TWLO stock opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $264.28. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

