U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

