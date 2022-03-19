Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

