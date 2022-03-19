UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
MYR Group Profile (Get Rating)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.