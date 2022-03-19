UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 395,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.