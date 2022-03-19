UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,439,128. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $43.46 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.